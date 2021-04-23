Lawmakers Propose More Than $100B for Federal Tech-Driving Investments

More than 20 lawmakers from both parties and chambers came together to call for the creation of a Technology and Innovation Directorate within the National Science Foundation, proposing that $100 billion over five years should be allocated to the section to ensure that the US maintains a competitive edge when it comes to research into emerging technologies. The act has been named the Endless Frontier Act and was introduced earlier this week. It follows a similar path to legislation under the same name put forward in Congress during the previous session.

The lawmakers stated that they had spent the last year adapting the legislation, listening to feedback from the science community, researchers, constituents, labor groups, industry leaders, and experts to ensure that the law was thorough and sound. Top-line elements include the NSF directorate, which would be tasked with helping to diversify the STEM workforce, steer massive research investments at universities, and push through technology realms. The directorate would partner with the rest of the agency, including the Energy Department and National Institute Standards and Technology.

