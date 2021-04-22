DoJ Launches Ransomware Taskforce as Apple Hit by Extortion Attempt

The US Department of Justice has launched a new task force that aims to combat and research ransomware attacks following an attack on Apple in which the infamous threat group REvil claims to have stolen the company’s trade secrets via a supplier. The group reportedly posted a blog to its dark web-hosted site claiming that it had compromised the network of Taiwanese supplier Quanta Computer. After the firm refused to pay ransom demands of $50 million, REvil turned to Apple. The threat group posted multiple screenshots of Macbook schematics, promising that more information will be leaked if the company does not give in to demands.

According to researchers, other firms may have also been affected by the breach. REvil wrote that their team was sifting through large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data pertaining to several major brands. REvil warned Apple to buy back the available data by May 1 or risk significant leaks. It is unclear if the demand for Apple is the same as Quanta Computer, $50 million. Attacks like these will be investigated by the new US government task force as it plans to coordinate efforts across the federal government in addressing ransomware attacks.