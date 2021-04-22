Army Explores Equipping Robots with Living Muscle Tissue

Army Research Laboratory scientists are conducting research into new biohybrid robotics that would eventually fuse organic tissue with machines. The experiments and studies are high-risk attempts at creating machines that move more like living creatures than androids. The research is completely new, with the idea of successfully integrating muscle tissue or cells into robotics to control motion has only been around since 2000, gaining some traction in the early 2010s.

In a recent interview, researchers claimed that the project could spur breathtaking and innovative applications. The idea behind robotics seeks to answer whether muscle movement can apply to non-living objects and utilize the same idea and mechanics without the actual life. According to researchers, studies will take several years to conduct, meaning that the realistic timeline for any applications is likely several years from now.

