Oxygen leak leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead in India

In Nashik city, India, at least 22 Covid patients have died in a hospital after the entity lost oxygen supply due to a leak. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday while an oxygen tanker was refilling the supply at the Zakir Hussain hospital. It is unclear how the incident occurred and why it interrupted the supply to patients. Officials state that there was no oxygen flowing to patients on ventilators for about 30 minutes, leading to the deaths.

The city’s municipal commissioner Kailash Jadhav stated that an investigation into the matter will be conducted as hospitals across the country are struggling to keep oxygen supply amid soaring demand due to a huge wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Nashik is located in Maharashtra, one of the states worst affected by the recent influx in Covid-19 waves, and is currently facing a huge shortage of oxygen supply.