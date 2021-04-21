Japan Says Chinese Military Likely Behind Cyberattacks

Tokyo police are investigating a series of cyberattacks on roughly 200 Japanese companies and research organizations. Initial investigations point towards a hacking group believed to be linked to the Chinese military, according to a statement made by the Japanese government on Tuesday. Among the list of hacked organizations is the country’s space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. This case has been forwarded to prosecutors for further investigation.

Law enforcement officials believe that the series of hacks were conducted in 2016-2017 by a Chinese hacking group referred to as “Tick,” stating that the group was under the direction of a unit of the People’s Liberation Army. Two Chinese nationals with suspected links to the unit have been discovered, however, both men have since left the country. Police are currently identifying the effect and scope of the attacks, the attackers’ intent and methods, and dozens of other cyberattacks that seem to be linked.

