Residents evacuated in Cape Town suburb

In South Africa, a blaze outside of Cape Town has threatened the security of the city and its infrastructure as it spreads through the Table Mountains. Emergency workers recently evacuated three different 17-story residential buildings as a precaution. The fire has spread quickly after breaking out on Sunday morning near a memorial to political Cecil Rhodes, destroying a restaurant.

The University of Cape Town’s historic library has also been damaged. There are currently roughly 250 firefighters fighting the blaze, which has spread via strong winds. Helicopters are also being utilized, however, they are difficult to operate due to the winds. South African National Parks stated that they were alerted to the blaze at 9:00 a.m. local time on Sunday. The fire was able to spread quickly due to low humidity and dry bush.