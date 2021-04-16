How State’s Disinformation-Fighting Arm Uses Artificial Intelligence

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center is utilizing artificial intelligence to counter state-sponsored propaganda and disinformation campaigns in other countries that are aimed at undermining the US. Artificial intelligence is incredibly useful to these efforts, according to the center’s Acting Coordinator Daniel Kimmage, and can be used to identify coordinated activity, understand what is happening in an environment, and other functions.

The center was created several years ago in an effort to address challenges in diplomacy during the digital age. Kimmage provided insight into how the center is using technology to enable the center’s work as campaigns led by US adversaries become more sophisticated, convincing, and frequent. The vast amount of open-source information is a challenge found while tackling disinformation campaigns that can be overcome through utilizing artificial intelligence and data processing, according to Kimmage.

