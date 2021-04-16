News BriefsTechnology

How State’s Disinformation-Fighting Arm Uses Artificial Intelligence

16 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center is utilizing artificial intelligence to counter state-sponsored propaganda and disinformation campaigns in other countries that are aimed at undermining the US. Artificial intelligence is incredibly useful to these efforts, according to the center’s Acting Coordinator Daniel Kimmage, and can be used to identify coordinated activity, understand what is happening in an environment, and other functions.

The center was created several years ago in an effort to address challenges in diplomacy during the digital age. Kimmage provided insight into how the center is using technology to enable the center’s work as campaigns led by US adversaries become more sophisticated, convincing, and frequent. The vast amount of open-source information is a challenge found while tackling disinformation campaigns that can be overcome through utilizing artificial intelligence and data processing, according to Kimmage.

Read More: How State’s Disinformation-Fighting Arm Uses Artificial Intelligence

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

100,000 Google Sites Used to Install SolarMarket RAT

April 15, 2021

The FBI Takes a Drastic Step to Fight China’s Hacking Spree

April 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2