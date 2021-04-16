Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for pro-democracy protests

Jimmy Lai is a Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate with a media presence. Lai was sentenced 14 months in prison after being found guilty of unauthorised assembly. He and others were found guilty in court on Friday of charges relating to the pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019. Veteran campaigner Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, a lawyer, were also sentenced in court on Friday, but their sentences were suspended.

Jimmy Lai founded the Apple Daily, a newspaper that published a handwritten letter from Lai, sent from prison. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the demonstration on August 18, 2019, and eight months for the protest on August 31. Lai faces six more charges, two of which are under the new National Security Law and can carry up to a term of life.

