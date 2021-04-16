Google backs new security standard for smartphone VPN apps

Google has backed a new IoT security certification designed for mobile apps and VPNs, created by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt). The program includes a mobile app profile, which consists of a set of security-related criteria by which apps can be certified for public use. The assessment also includes additional requirements for VPN applications to ensure that they are secure.

Google and Amazon played a role in shaping the new criteria, alongside certified labs such as NCC Group and Dekra. Mobile app security testing vendor NowSecure also contributed. Google’s VPN with the Google One service was the first VPN to be certified against the new criteria. The ioXT Alliance boasts a broad cross-section of members from the tech industry, allowing for it to create the new standard with a variety of different opinions and recommendations from privacy and security experts.

