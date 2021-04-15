100,000 Google Sites Used to Install SolarMarket RAT

Hackers are currently utilizing search engine optimization (SEO) tactics to direct users seeking common business forums such as invoices, receipts, or other templates to redirect them to hacker-controlled domains. According to eSentire’s Threat Response Unit, attackers are currently in possession of more than 100,000 malicious Google sites that seem legitimate but rather install a remote access trojan used to gain a foothold on a network. The attackers typically then infect systems with ransomware and credential-stealers to launch further attacks.

