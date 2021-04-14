China Poses Biggest Threat to U.S., Intelligence Report Says

A new report predicts that China’s growing influence on a global scale represents one of the largest threats to the United States over the next several years. The major annual intelligence report, which was released on Tuesday, also warned of security challenges posed by Moscow and Beijing that the Biden administration will have to face in the next several years. However, the report does not predict that the United States will engage in a military confrontation with either country and rather suggests that gray-zone struggles over power will occur.

Similar to the Cold War, the power struggles will likely fall short of inciting all-out-war, however, tensions may reach an all-time high due to escalating intelligence operations, cyberattacks, and global drives for influence. The assessment also highlights some potential opportunities for the Biden administration. Much of the report describes traditional national security challenges that vary only slightly from year to year, however, it gives far more attention to climate change and global health than previous assessments have, likely brought on by the current climate crisis and Covid-19 pandemic.