Army Seeks Info on Biosurveillance Systems that Can Detect Coronavirus

The US Army is allegedly seeking technology that is capable of detecting emerging biological threats, similar to the Covid-19 virus that created a worldwide pandemic. The US Army has released a request for information seeking answers to whether their technology solution project is doable. The solicitation was released by the Chemical Biological Center, which operates under the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

The tool would forecast emerging diseases through using historical data and analyzing patterns in biological threats. The command wants to learn about available off-the-shelf tools and epidemiological support systems. The system’s technology should be capable of providing early indications and warnings of a potential emerging biological threat, according to the request. The agency is seeking data types including infectious diseases, zoonotic diseases, plant pathogens, excess mortality, increase in hospitalizations, and biosecurity threat information.

