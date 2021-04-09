Zero-Day Bug Impacts Problem-Plagued Cisco SOHO Routers

Cisco has stated that it does not plan to patch three different small business router models and one VPN firewall device, despite critical vulnerabilities found in each. The SOHO router models contain a bug that is rated 9.8/10 in severity, and could allow unauthenticated remote users to attack targeted equipment and gain elevated privileges. The three Cisco router models have allegedly reached end of life and will not be fixed, according to a recent statement made by Cisco.

Instead, the company is advising that customers replace the equipment with a newer model. The company also stated that there is no workaround to the severe vulnerabilities. Businesses still using these models remain at high risk for attacks by cybercriminals due to the vulnerabilities and should replace the equipment or exercise extreme caution.