CyberNews Briefs

Zero-Day Bug Impacts Problem-Plagued Cisco SOHO Routers

09 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Cisco has stated that it does not plan to patch three different small business router models and one VPN firewall device, despite critical vulnerabilities found in each. The SOHO router models contain a bug that is rated 9.8/10 in severity, and could allow unauthenticated remote users to attack targeted equipment and gain elevated privileges. The three Cisco router models have allegedly reached end of life and will not be fixed, according to a recent statement made by Cisco.

Instead, the company is advising that customers replace the equipment with a newer model. The company also stated that there is no workaround to the severe vulnerabilities. Businesses still using these models remain at high risk for attacks by cybercriminals due to the vulnerabilities and should replace the equipment or exercise extreme caution.

Read More: Zero-Day Bug Impacts Problem-Plagued Cisco SOHO Routers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Washington State educational organizations targeted in cryptojacking spree

April 9, 2021

Armed Conflict Draws Closer as State-Backed Cyber-Attacks Intensify

April 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2