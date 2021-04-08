Bus torched in more Northern Ireland violence as British and Irish leaders call for calm

In Northern Ireland, people took to the streets for the sixth consecutive night of violence as unionists and nationalists clashed with both each other and the police. The unrest began last week due to rising tensions relating to Brexit, including unionist anger over a decision made by law enforcement agencies not to prosecute the leader of the Irish nationalist party. The unionist individuals claim that the party, Sinn Fein, broke Covid-19 restrictions to hold a funeral for a former leading IRA figure.

The clashes occurred in Belfast on Wednesday when rioters clashed along the peace line dividing unionist and nationalist communities. A bus was set on fire near the scene and photos and videos show protestors on both sides throwing projectiles across the line, including petrol bombs. Irish Taoiseach Michal Martin condemned the violence towards the police, asking both parties to address issues of concern through democratic means. Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed Martin, stating that he was concerned by the scenes of violence and asked protestors to utilize dialogue rather than criminality.