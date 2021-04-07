Nigeria Prison Attack Frees 1,800 Inmates

In Nigeria, more than 1,800 prison inmates escaped from a southeast prison after it was attacked by gunmen on Monday. The incident has raised new fears that an armed insurrection is building in the region, which is a majority Christian part of the country. In the north, the Muslim-dominated region is struggling to combat criminal gangs and jihadist militancy. According to local media, dozens of armed attackers entered the prison yard at around 2 a.m. The gunmen blasted open the administrative buildings and then opened every cell in the building, which is located in Owerri.

The assault lasted several hours and consisted of a series of coordinated nighttime attacks during which the police and military facilities were also targeted with rocket-propelled grenades and explosives. President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the jailbreak was an act of terrorism, calling on security forces to capture the attackers and escaped prisoners. Nigerian police reported that an outlawed separatist group called the Indigenous People of Biafra was behind the attack, however, the group has denied any involvement.

