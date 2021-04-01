Microsoft Wins $22 Billion Deal Making Headsets for US Army

Microsoft has been awarded a $22 billion contract to work with the US Army to supply combat troops with augmented reality headsets. Microsoft and the Army both announced the deal yesterday. The tech, which is based on Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets, was originally designed for the video game and entertainment industries. However, the futuristic technology will have many uses for the US Army, including awareness simulations designed to boost soldiers’ awareness of their surroundings and ability to spot dangers.

The technology will be implemented in the Army as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System. The headset allows users to see virtual imagery in real-time, superimposed over the physical world in from of them. The tech offers a 360 view that includes moving and turning within the virtual world. Users can control their views by using hand gestures or voice commands.

