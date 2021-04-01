News BriefsTechnology

Microsoft Wins $22 Billion Deal Making Headsets for US Army

01 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has been awarded a $22 billion contract to work with the US Army to supply combat troops with augmented reality headsets. Microsoft and the Army both announced the deal yesterday. The tech, which is based on Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets, was originally designed for the video game and entertainment industries. However, the futuristic technology will have many uses for the US Army, including awareness simulations designed to boost soldiers’ awareness of their surroundings and ability to spot dangers.

The technology will be implemented in the Army as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System. The headset allows users to see virtual imagery in real-time, superimposed over the physical world in from of them. The tech offers a 360 view that includes moving and turning within the virtual world. Users can control their views by using hand gestures or voice commands.

Read More: Microsoft Wins $22 Billion Deal Making Headsets for US Army

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How Virtual Reality Is Helping Prepare Service Members to Support Peers in Emotional Distress

March 31, 2021

State AGs Seek Crackdown On 3D-Printed ‘Ghost Guns’

March 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2