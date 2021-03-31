Children among the dead and injured in Myanmar military airstrikes, say activists

Myanmar’s military junta has stepped up violence against its own citizens by conducting a series of airstrikes in the ethnic rebel-controlled region located in southeast Myanmar. A humanitarian aid group released more information about the attacks, which saw an increase over the past week. Humanitarian forces state that children were among the dead and injured as a result of the airstrikes, including a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old-girl.

Many of the villages targeted by the military are controlled by the Karen National Union, an armed ethnic group that maintains control over large portions of territory in the borderlands. The airstrikes have caused thousands of residents to flee into the jungles since Saturday night. According to the relief organization Free Burma Rangers, six people were killed and eleven were injured on Tuesday by airstrikes. The death tolls have not been confirmed as of this time.