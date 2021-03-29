India suffers highest daily coronavirus infections in five months

On Monday, India reported its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in five months. The second wave within the country has been driven by surging infections in the Maharastra state, the country’s richest. On Monday, a total of 68,020 new Covid-19 cases were reported, representing the highest daily rise since October 11. Cases have been above the 60,000 marks for three days, making India the hardest-hit country outside the US and Brazil.

Experts believe that India has seen 300 million total cases due to insufficient testing, although the country has improved its efforts on this front. Daily deaths rose to 291 on Monday, making the total death toll 161,843 casualties. Maharastra recorded over 40,000 new cases on Monday. Several states have imposed restrictions on public gatherings, despite the upcoming holidays of Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

