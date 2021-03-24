Netanyahu falls short of majority amid vote count

Current Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is struggling to secure enough parliamentary seats to stay in power, according to incomplete results from Tuesday’s election. With almost 90% of the votes counted, his bloc is on course to win roughly 59 seats, which is two short of the threshold needed to preserve his seat as PM. The Arab party is projected to obtain five seats, which could hold the balance of power.

The final outcome of this election will largely determine Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians following the rule of Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc. The Arab party, Raam, has not clarified whether it will support Netanyahu’s efforts to form a governing coalition or those of the bloc parties that oppose him. Netanyahu’s opponents are projected to win 56 seats, according to the latest results. If neither bloc succeeds, the country could face its fifth election since 2019.