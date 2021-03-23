Saudi-led coalition intensifies Yemen air strikes, hits grains port

Dozens of airstrikes were launched at Houthi military targets by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen earlier this week. According to the coalition, the military targets were located in the capital of Sanaa and the port of Salif, located on the Red Sea coast. The military alliance has been at war since 2015 with the Houthi group, which is in control of northern Yemen. The United Nations reports that airstrikes also hit several other targets, including the living quarters of a food production company north of Hodeidah.

Local media reported that six workers were transferred to local medical facilities for treatment after sustaining injuries during the attack. The port of Salif is a UN-brokered neutral zone on the Res Sea established under the Stockholm agreement signed in 2018 by the two entities at war. Houthi officials state that the attacks were economic warfare against the Yemeni people. Airstrikes were also reported in Marib, where heavy fighting has occurred over the past few months and the Hajjah province.

