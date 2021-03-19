As Covid-19 deaths soar in Brazil, Bolsonaro says there’s a ‘war’ against him

In Brazil, more than 45,000 people have died due to Covid-19 in just the past month. President Jair Bolsonaro came forth last week and stated that he feels the Brazilian public is staging a war against him personally. Bolsonaro gave a speech during which he blamed the massive number of Covid-19 deaths on “other causes,” stating that he wants to know how many hospitalized patients have Covid-19 or are receiving treatment for another illness falsely claimed to be Covid-19.

In Rio de Janeiro, intensive care units are pushing capacity, at 95% full. Fifteen other state capitals are witnessing the same overwhelming, with ICU occupancy over 90% at more of them. Brazil is still reporting record daily numbers while cases fall or plateau in many other countries. On Wednesday, the country saw its highest daily jump in cases since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago with 90,3030 new cases.