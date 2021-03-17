Chinese APT Targets Telcos in 5G-Related Cyber-Espionage Campaign

According to new research, a Chinese advanced persistent threat group has launched a campaign that targets major telecommunications companies spanning Southeast Asia, the US, and Europe. The cyber espionage campaign is seemingly geared towards stealing data and intellectual property regarding 5G technology. According to McAfee, telemetry has suggested that the threat actor responsible for the attacks is Mustang Panda.

The campaign has been named Operation Dianxun and is likely motivated by the ban of the use of Chinese technology in 5G rollouts in several countries, including the US and UK. The threat actor behind the campaign uses similar methods and techniques traditionally associated with the Mustard Panda APT. Several security vendors have confirmed this group’s connection to the Chinese government.

