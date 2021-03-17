CyberNews Briefs

‘Bit-Con’ Twitter teen hacker accepts plea agreement, three years behind bars

17 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Teenager Graham Ivan Clark has been sentenced to three years behind bars for orchestrating a cryptocurrency scam in which the 17-year-old hacked into the Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Uber, Apple, and others. Clark has accepted a plea deal and will spend three years in prison and an additional three years of probation. Clark hijacked several high-profile Twitter accounts, using them to broadcast a cryptocurrency scam and asking followers to send Bitcoin to a specified address with the promise to double the original investment.

However, those who sent the Bitcoin to the listed address never received money back, as it was a sophisticated scam that hundreds fell for. According to ZD.net, Clark was able to secure $117,000 as of July 15. Clark was allegedly the mastermind behind the operation, while two others, Mason Sheppard and Nima Fazeli, have also been convicted for their roles in the scam. Twitter temporarily blocked verified accounts from tweeting as a result of the incident.

Read More: ‘Bit-Con’ Twitter teen hacker accepts plea agreement, three years behind bars

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Chinese APT Targets Telcos in 5G-Related Cyber-Espionage Campaign

March 17, 2021

Exchange Cyberattacks Escalate as Microsoft Rolls One-Click Fix

March 17, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2