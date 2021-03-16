According to a White House press release on Monday, the Biden administration previously reached out to North Korea, seeking to open conversations regarding Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The administration has not received a response, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. The communication attempt follows recent reports that North Korea is concealing a suspected nuclear facility with large walls to obscure any aerial imaging.

Psaki stated that the Biden administration is looking to reduce the risk of escalation, maintaining diplomacy as the entity’s first priority. Psaki did not explain how the administration attempted to contact North Korea and did not confirm what the message entailed. The administration is currently reviewing its policy towards the country, which may be finalized in the next few weeks. The US has used numerous ways to reach out to North Korea, including via an intelligence channel established by the Obama administration meant for sensitive communications.

Read More: U.S. Outreach to North Korea Has Gone Unanswered, White House Says