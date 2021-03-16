Facebook to pay News Corp for content in Australia

Following the passing of controversial legislation in Australia that aims to make tech platforms pay for news content, Facebook has agreed to pay Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Australia. News Corp has not disclosed the value of the three-year contract in Australia. The organization also secured a global deal with Google last month. Although it is unclear how much the deal is valued at, it covers the entirety of News Corp’s content within the country.

News Corp Australia currently controls roughly 70% of newspaper circulation in Australi with several mastheads, including The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, and the Herald Sun. The organization also boasts ownership of news.com.au. Australia’s controversial legislation regarding news content on social media platforms is the first of its kind internationally, and a lengthy battle between Facebook and the country ensued after its passing.