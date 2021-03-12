CyberNews Briefs

Netflix Introduces Measures to Prevent Password Sharing

12 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Netflix has allegedly introduced new potential measures that will prevent password sharing between multiple households or friends. If two users of the same account do not live together, they may be prohibited from using the same account. Typically, users can verify if they are eligible to access a particular account via Netflix’s terms of service. It is common for Netflix subscribers to ask friends and relatives for their account passwords to avoid paying the monthly subscription price. Users have reported a new message displaying at the log-in page reading “if you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Not only do the measures protect against friends and family sharing account details, which can be dangerous for the customer, but they are also an attempt to crack down on unauthorized account usage by third parties. Although account holders can create multiple profiles on the same account, they should only be utilized by household members, according to Netflix. Password sharing can lead to multiple different cybersecurity risks as it increases the chances of accounts being compromised and personal details being accessed or stolen.

Read More: Netflix Introduces Measures to Prevent Password Sharing

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

TrickBot Takes Over, After Cops Kneecap Emotet

March 12, 2021

Uber, Lyft to share data on drivers banned for sexual, physical assault

March 12, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2