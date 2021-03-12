Blast kills six coal miners in Pakistan’s southwest

Approximately 1,000 feet underground, methane gas exploded at the coalfield in Marwar in the province of Balochistan, killing six miners and injuring two. The coal mine is in southwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan. The mine has been closed and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Inspector of Mines.

On Thursday afternoon, a large boulder had fallen on the eight miners before the explosion Friday. Two injured miners have been extracted after hours of rescue efforts. In the past year, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan. Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation said mining is thought to be the most dangerous job in Pakistan due to bad working conditions and safety standards.

