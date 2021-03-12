Global RiskNews Briefs

Blast kills six coal miners in Pakistan’s southwest

12 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Approximately 1,000 feet underground, methane gas exploded at the coalfield in Marwar in the province of Balochistan, killing six miners and injuring two. The coal mine is in southwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan. The mine has been closed and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Inspector of Mines. 

On Thursday afternoon, a large boulder had fallen on the eight miners before the explosion Friday. Two injured miners have been extracted after hours of rescue efforts. In the past year, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan. Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation said mining is thought to be the most dangerous job in Pakistan due to bad working conditions and safety standards.

Read more:Blast kills six coal miners in Pakistan’s southwest

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Equatorial Guinea blast hurts hundreds

March 8, 2021

U.N. condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan

March 5, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2