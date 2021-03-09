News BriefsTechnology

GSA Joins Cryptocurrency Craze With First-Ever Bitcoin Auction

09 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Later this month, the General Services Administration (GSA) will auction off more than three-quarters of a share of Bitcoin, marking a clear move for the agency into the cryptocurrency realm. This will also be the first time the agency has held a cryptocurrency auction. The GSA has held plenty of auctions in the past, however, ranging from old computers and monitors to unique items such as a lighthouse and a Black Hawk helicopter.

The auction will occur from March 15-17, allowing those interested to bid on the .7501 share of Bitcoin. The share portion was valued at $38,000 as of March 5. This is the only piece of cryptocurrency to have fallen under the purview of the GSA, according to a spokesperson, however, it is unclear where the Bitcoin share came from. The spokesperson for the agency cited privacy concerns as the reasoning behind not revealing where the auction item originated.

Read More: GSA Joins Cryptocurrency Craze With First-Ever Bitcoin Auction

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Mark Zuckerberg says realistic avatars are Facebook’s next big VR bet

March 9, 2021

New Report States Apple Will Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022 and AR Glasses by 2025

March 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2