There has been excitement and news headlines over Apple’s plans to venture into augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. However, projected dates for these devices’ release have been announced by prognosticator Ming Chi-Kuo. Kuo allegedly obtained access to a research note originating from TF International Securities stating that Apple plans to release its MR helmet product by 2022, AR glasses by 2025, and an AR contact lens product by 2030-2040. There is a lack of information regarding the AR contact lenses as the project is still in the very early stages. However, Kuo believes the lenses will bring electronics into the invisible computing realm.

The helmet product will likely provide customers with an augmented and virtual reality experience, while the latter two products will be centered around just augmented reality applications. The MR headset analysis includes speculations about the weight and size of the device, with Kuo claiming that the headset will weigh between .4 and .6 points. Apple’s apparent goal is to reduce the weight to just .2-.4 pounds, making the new device much sleeker and lighter than existing products on the market.

Read More: New Report States Apple Will Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022 and AR Glasses by 2025