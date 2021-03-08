Many feared dead after fire at migrant detention centre in Yemen

Many people are feared to be dead after a fire broke out at a migrant detention facility holding hundreds of mostly Ethiopian migrants in Yemen. It is unclear what caused the blaze at the facility. The International Organization for Migration has already confirmed eight deaths, however, officials at the agency state that they believe as many as 30 might have been killed. The facility is located in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa.

Although officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, an airstrike launched by a Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebel Houthi group damaged several buildings nearby the migrant detention facility. According to official reports, the coalition carried out the strikes on Sanaa and the Houthis launched drones and ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabian infrastructure. Yemen has been devastated by conflict for the past several years after Houthi rebels seized control of large portions of the country.