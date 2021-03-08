Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Say They Targeted Saudi Oil Port

On Sunday, Iran’s Houthi rebels announced that they had attacked a major Saudi Arabian oil port located on the Perian Gulf. The Iranian forces reportedly used drones and missiles to conduct the attack. Saudi authorities claim that the strike caused no casualties or damage to the facility. The Saudi Energy Ministry reported that an assault targeted petroleum tanks at the Ras Tanura port. Saudi officials have condemned the move, calling it one event in a series of repeated acts of sabotage and hostility.

An adviser to the Saudi royal court pointed fingers at Iran before the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks. Although it is unclear whether the origin of the attack had come from Iran or Iraq, officials have determined that they did not come from the direction of Yemen. Iranian officials have not commented on the matter and Iraqi authorities have stated they are unaware of any connection between Iraq and the attacks. The attack caused oil prices to rise on Sunday evening in New York, adding more than 2.5%. Prices have surged to the highest since May of 2019 due to rising demand and economic hardship brought on by pandemic shutdowns.

