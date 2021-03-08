Equatorial Guinea blast hurts hundreds

In Equatorial Guinea, a deadly blast at a military base in the country’s main city, Bata, has killed 17 and injured more than 400. The series of blasts were allegedly caused by stubble burning by farmers and negligence in the storage of explosives at the base. Almost all buildings and homes in the city suffered damage, according to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema. Local media sources show people and rescue teams searching for survivors in the rubble. The death toll will likely rise further as many victims may be trapped beneath the ruins.

President Obiang Nguema released a statement blaming officials at the Nkoatoma military base who failed to securely store dynamite and explosive materials. The base initially caught fire due to local farmers clearing land and setting the bush alight afterward. The health ministry has reported 420 injuries, calling for volunteer health workers to go to Bata Regional Hospital as the facility is overwhelmed with patients. The ministry also asked for urgent blood donations from those who are able.