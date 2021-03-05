Increasing evidence that Myanmar’s military forces are shooting to kill as country mourns young victims

Since February 1 when military forces ousted Myanmar’s elected government from office, a series of protests have turned increasingly violent. Military forces are meeting protestors with barbaric suppression tactics, and have killed more than 54 people in just a few weeks. Many of them are young men and women such as Zin Ko Ko Zaw, a 22-year-old killed by a military bullet. Others include Nay Myo Aung, 16, who was killed when he was shot by a soldier.

The recent emerging evidence of lethal wounds and bullet holes in the bodies of young people adds to mounting evidence that Myanmar’s junta security forces are shooting protestors to kill. There has been silence on behalf of the military administration. For organizations like Amnesty International, this points to the fact that the attacks on protestors have been authorized by the current military government. Clips of protests show police beating detained protestors, security forces opening fire on crowds, and other atrocities.