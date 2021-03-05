CyberNews Briefs

Cyberattackers Target Top Russian Cybercrime Forums

05 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Secretive and elite Russian forums for cybercriminals have been hacked in a string of breaches. One platform targeted, Maza, is a forum that allows cybercriminals to connect and organize operations, sell tools such as malware, and other malicious activity. Maza was the latest victim of the operation, which has targeted several similar services. The hacks have left members worried that their true identities have been exposed by researchers and law enforcement.

According to a new report from Flashpoint security, Maza offers security to threat actors who have been in the Russian language underground for anywhere between 10 and 20 years. The forum serves as a space in which malicious actors can connect with other trustworthy members and gain access to advise and tools. Maza requires a membership fee and acceptance is on an invite-only basis.

Read More: Cyberattackers Target Top Russian Cybercrime Forums

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress

March 4, 2021

Police Departments Experiment With 70-Pound Robot Dog

March 4, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2