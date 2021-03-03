New satellite images reveal North Korea took recent steps to conceal nuclear weapons site

New satellite imagery allegedly reveals that North Korea has taken steps to conceal a military facility likely holding nuclear weapons. The images prove that the changes were made in recent months, a move that adds to the growing sense of urgency over unclear policies set forth by the Biden administration regarding North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. The image was captured in February and analyzed by experts at the Middlebury Institute.

The picture shows that North Korea has built new structures at its Yongdoktong site in the past year in what looks like an attempt to obscure a pair of underground tunnel entrances into the facility. Previous images show the pair of tunnels in December of 2019, however, they have since been blocked. Yongdoktong has been previously identified as a suspected storage facility for nuclear weapons.