Medal of Honor Holders’ Identities Stolen

According to a Secret Service search warrant application, identifies of a third of the living Medal of Honor holders have had their information stolen in a cyberattack. A threat actor was able to steal the personal information of the US Congressional Medal of Honor holders, later using this data to purchase goods from American military exchanges. The award is the US government’s highest and most prestigious military decoration. The Secret Service is currently investigating the matter.

The threat actor was able to create fraudulent lines of credit at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, which he then used to purchase the items. The perpetrator, when found, will be charged with access device fraud. The items purchased with the stolen identities include luxury watches and thousands of dollars worth of Apple products. The goods were then shipped to various commercial reshipping companies. The purchases were eventually shipped to multiple addresses in Russia.

