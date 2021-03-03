Linux may be implementing a new program designed to push high-priority patches to users after a legacy of relaxed update practices. Linux Mint distribution has historically allowed customers to delay installing new patches, however, this can create a plethora of security risks for the user. The new program would “insist” that Linux Mint users download updates to ensure best cybersecurity practices. The idea is circulating due to a new probe that found most Mint users did not keep software up to date on their machines.

According to the study, less than a third of users updated their web browsers within a week of a new release, and as many as 30% of users are still running Linux Mint 17.x, a distribution that hasn’t been supported since April of 2019. The investigation proved that Linux needs to up its game when it comes to helping users protect themselves from malicious forces and cybercriminals. Some critical updates patch bugs actively exploited in the wild, requiring users to update or face significant cybersecurity threats.

Read More: Linux Mint may start pushing high-priority patches to users