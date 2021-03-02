Asian Food Distribution Giant JFC International Hit by Ransomware

JFC International has revealed that it has been hit by a ransomware attack disrupting several of its IT systems. The food giant is a major distributor and wholesaler of Asian food products to Europe and the US. The attacks allegedly impacted JFC International’s Europe Group, and the company expects to resume normal operations there soon. JFC International has already notified law enforcement, employees, and business partners about the incident.

JFC International is also conducting a full forensic investigation to determine what the source of the cyberattack was. The affected servers have allegedly already been secured, according to a statement posted on the company’s European website. It is unclear what type of ransomware was involved in the attack or whether any information was compromised in the incident. It is possible that the attackers gained access to some sensitive information as the situation was described by JFC as a data security incident.

