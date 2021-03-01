The SolarWinds Body Count Now Includes NASA and the FAA

According to new information about the SolarWinds Orion Russian espionage campaign that targeted both US organizations and federal agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA were both compromised as part of the operation. The suspected Russian state hackers compromised SolarWind’s Orion IT management tool in a supply chain attack that then created a backdoor into every organization utilizing the software, resulting in hackers being able to breach US federal agencies.

Researchers and officials testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee last Tuesday to discuss the scope and scale of the attack. The seven other breached agencies as of now are the Departments of Commerce, Homeland Security, Energy, and State, the US Treasury, the Justice Department, and the National Institutes of Health. The Washington Post has reported that the Biden administration is preparing to sanction Russia for recent aggression and the attacks. The hackers also compromised roughly 100 US companies, including tech giant Microsoft.

