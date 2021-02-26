National Lab Creates Technology to Detect Cryptocurrency Mining Malware

The Idaho National Laboratory has crafted technology that can successfully detect cryptocurrency mining malware and is now seeking an external partner with the appropriate expertise to bring it to market. The technology detects hidden malware that exploits infected computing systems’ resources to mine digital currencies, according to the national lab. The lab published a technology licensing opportunity earlier this week detailing the new tech.

The publication states that cryptocurrency mining algorithms such as Monero and Lightning have been embedded into legitimate applications and pose an increasing threat to data centers and High-Performance Computing systems. The full solicitation is restricted to organizations who submit a contract security form due to the nature of the technology. Officials from the lab note that cryptojacking has become increasingly popular among cybercriminals who want to mine Bitcoin and other online currencies but don’t want to foot the cost.

