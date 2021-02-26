CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft Releases Free Tool for Hunting SolarWinds Malware

26 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has released a free tool designed to hunt SolarWinds malware following a devastating espionage campaign in which Russian state hackers compromised SolarWind’s Orion software in a supply-chain attack that affected major US organizations and federal agencies. Organizations who are still investigating whether they are victims of or still infected by this attack can now access Microsoft’s free toolkit that the company used to root out the malware in its own code.

Microsoft used GitHub’s Advanced Security toolset CodeQL and a set of queries that have been released to the public designed to analyze source code and detect patterns and functions that are signs of malicious content. The queries can be utilized on any software that may have been impacted by the supply chain attack. The release could potentially save other organizations from further risks.

Read More: Microsoft Releases Free Tool for Hunting SolarWinds Malware

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Health Website Leaks 8 Million COVID-19 Test Results

February 26, 2021

Cisco Warns of Critical Auth-Bypass Security Flaw

February 26, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2