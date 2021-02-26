Cisco Warns of Critical Auth-Bypass Security Flaw

Cisco has allegedly fixed a critical security flaw affecting its Nexus 3000 Series Switches and Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches. The vulnerability could allow for a remote attacker to bypass authentication, according to the company. The bug is one of three critical flaws patched by Cisco this past week. The vulnerability exists in Cisco’s ACI Multi-Site Orchestrator tool, which works as management software for businesses. The service allows businesses to monitor the health of all interconnected sites to maintain cybersecurity practices.

The flaw comes from an improper token validation on an API endpoint in the ACI Multi-Site Orchestrator (MSO). According to Cisco, a successful exploit could allow the attacker to obtain administrator privileges that could then be used to authenticate to the API on an affected MSO, then compromising the site. The vulnerability ranks 10 out of 10 on the CVSS vulnerability rating scale. Therefore, companies running the MSO software should patch the vulnerability immediately to mitigate any further risks pertaining to this flaw.