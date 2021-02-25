Pakistan and India have agreed to a cease-fire along their disputed border, which is regarded as one of the most dangerous frontiers in the world. The two countries released a joint statement on Thursday confirming the agreement. The border, which is referred to as the Line of Control, is a point at which there is frequent conflict in the Kashmir region. Each side holds a part of Kashmir, however, they both consider the territory to be their own.

India and Pakistan are both nuclear-armed and have fought three major wars and several smaller conflicts. The cease-fire came into effect at midnight on Wednesday, according to the statement. Each country has previously accused the other of provoking conflict via gunfire, mortar, and artillery fire across the disputed border. The fighting has escalated in recent years, killing both soldiers and civilians.

Read More: India and Pakistan Agree to Cease-Fire Along Their Disputed Border in Kashmir