First vaccine doses distributed by Covax land in West African nation of Ghana

A plane landed on Wednesday in Ghana with 600,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus doses from the global effort to boost vaccine access. The West African country of 31 million was selected as the first country to receive the doses after its health-care teams and cold chain equipment were determined they could support quick distribution.

Other countries in the region are expected to receive Covax shipments soon. The vaccines that landed in Accra come from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Vaccines came from Mumbai, picked up syringes from Dubai, and arrived on the west coast of Africa. Front line workers are expected to receive vaccines in the coming days. Covax will deliver approximately 2.3 billion doses by the end of the year, mostly to poorer countries, free of charge.

