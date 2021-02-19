Man sentenced over French tourist’s killing

Terrorist Abdelmalek Hamzaoui has been sentenced to death in an Algerian court for his role in the kidnap and murder of French tourist Hervé Gourdel. Mr. Gourdel, a mountaineer, was exploring Djurdjura National Park in 2014 when he was abducted and later killed. The Jund al-Khilafa terrorist group released a violent video of Mr. Gourdel’s death, claiming responsibility for the attack. Jund al-Khilafa is known to associate with the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Hamzaoui was the only suspect present during the trial, with others being tried in absentia. Hamzaoui denied taking part in the killing, claiming that he was falsely accused by the Algerian government to “please the French.” However, Mr. Gourdel’s hiking campaigns who were also kidnapped alongside him have identified Hamzaoui.