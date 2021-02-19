Global RiskNews BriefsTerrorism

Man sentenced over French tourist’s killing

19 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Terrorist Abdelmalek Hamzaoui has been sentenced to death in an Algerian court for his role in the kidnap and murder of French tourist Hervé Gourdel. Mr. Gourdel, a mountaineer, was exploring Djurdjura National Park in 2014 when he was abducted and later killed. The Jund al-Khilafa terrorist group released a violent video of Mr. Gourdel’s death, claiming responsibility for the attack. Jund al-Khilafa is known to associate with the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Hamzaoui was the only suspect present during the trial, with others being tried in absentia. Hamzaoui denied taking part in the killing, claiming that he was falsely accused by the Algerian government to “please the French.” However, Mr. Gourdel’s hiking campaigns who were also kidnapped alongside him have identified Hamzaoui.

Read More: Man sentenced over French tourist’s killing

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cyber attacks hit two French hospitals in one week

February 18, 2021

Russian state hackers targeted Centreon servers in years-long campaign

February 17, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2