The Defense Department’s 5G enabled warehouse is officially in the works, according to a press release on Wednesday. The Defense Department will utilize the private 5G wireless network to aid the department in its experimentation with new cutting-edge technologies at the smart warehouse. The DoD received assistance from Federated Wireless for the 5G pilot.

The Pentagon has ambitions to unleash and explore next-generation wireless technology at designated military installations is finally coming to fruition. The base at which the technology will be implemented is located in Georgia and referred to as a global hub for all Marine Corps Logistics Command operations. The development of necessary infrastructure and resources will total $600 million.

Read More: DOD’s Smart Warehouse-Enabling 5G Network is Officially In the Works