News BriefsTechnology

DOD’s Smart Warehouse-Enabling 5G Network is Officially In the Works

17 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

The Defense Department’s 5G enabled warehouse is officially in the works, according to a press release on Wednesday. The Defense Department will utilize the private 5G wireless network to aid the department in its experimentation with new cutting-edge technologies at the smart warehouse. The DoD received assistance from Federated Wireless for the 5G pilot.

The Pentagon has ambitions to unleash and explore next-generation wireless technology at designated military installations is finally coming to fruition. The base at which the technology will be implemented is located in Georgia and referred to as a global hub for all Marine Corps Logistics Command operations. The development of necessary infrastructure and resources will total $600 million.

Read More: DOD’s Smart Warehouse-Enabling 5G Network is Officially In the Works

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Drones With Facial Recognition Are Primed To Fly

February 17, 2021

JAIC Seeks Test and Evaluation Services for Artificial Intelligence

February 16, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2