The House Homeland Security Committee has demanded more transparency on what court officials know about the SolarWinds hackers’ access to sensitive filings. The effects of the massive espionage operation could make accessing documents harder for lawyers, the lawmakers say. The Senators are seeking more information about the attackers’ infiltration of the US court system as filing procedures for sensitive documents have allegedly changed since the breach.

Last month, month, James Duff, the director of the Administrative Office of the US Courts sent a letter to US judges that admitted the Case Filing system had been breached, compromising highly sensitive documents such as sealed filings. The admission caused Senators to request more information as to what documents were accessed and the extent of the US court breach.

Read More: US Court system demands massive changes to court documents after SolarWinds hack