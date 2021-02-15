Biden to Join G-7 Leaders in Virtual Meeting to Discuss Pandemic Response

On Friday, US President Joe Biden plans to participate in a virtual gathering of the Group of Seven industrialized nations to discuss plans on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic as the death counts rise well above two million and the global economy remains damaged. The forum of leaders from the other member countries will seek to coordinate vaccine production, distribution, and push for continued efforts to mobilize against the threat of emerging infectious diseases.

For the US, Joe Biden wants to build country capacity and establish health security financing. Friday’s meeting will mark the first gathering since last April. Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, will host the other member countries, including France, Japan, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Canada. President Joe Biden seeks to focus on global economic recovery, according to a statement from the White House.

