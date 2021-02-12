Global RiskNews Briefs

U.K. Economy Suffers Biggest Slump in 300 Years Amid Covid-19 Lockdowns

12 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Official estimates confirm that the UK economy records its biggest contraction in more than three centuries in 2020 due to lockdown measures halting the operations of non-essential businesses and preventing people from shopping. The country has also suffered one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks. The country is currently grappling with a new Covid-19 variant that is more contagious, threatening to push the country’s economy even further into recession.

In 2020, gross domestic product shrank 9.9%, according to the Office for National Statistics. The figure represents the largest annual decline among the Group of Seven advanced economies. Meanwhile, France’s economy shrank by 8.3% while Italy’s contracted 8.8%. However, due to government spending and business investment, the UK economy grew at an annualized rate of 4% in the final quarter of the year.

