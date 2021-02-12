CyberNews Briefs

Brazilian authorities start probe as 102 million consumers are exposed in new leak

12 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority informed the public that it had launched an investigation into a massive data leak in which more than 102 million records were exposed. The leak marks the second largest of the year. The information exposed in the incident includes names, taxpayer registration numbers, phone call details, and certain information related to president Jair Bolsonaro. The data was stolen from two mobile operators, and a cybercriminal based outside of Brazil claims to have the information in their possession.

Cybersecurity firm Psafe discovered the incident on February 3, however, they could not find evidence that the mobile operators were the source of the leak. The data protection authority is currently taking appropriate measures to investigate the extent and potential impact of the case, yet both mobile operators deny that any data was leaked. The Federal Police will be working alongside the agency to assist in the investigation and ascertain which consumers had their personal data leaked.

